PM Modi Recalls Profound Impact Of Bhagwan Mahavir’S Ideals On Countless People, Including Him

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the timeless teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir and its profound influence on the people's lives including him.

PM Modi took to his handle on X on Thursday and said that the ideals of Bhagwan Mahavir have greatly inspired him and also shared a video depicting his close association with the Jain religion and its followers.

The video, posted by Modi Archive, a popular social media handle on X, shows the deep spiritual connection and bonding between PM Modi and the Jain community and also how the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir inspired him over the years.

While sharing the video, with many clippings from the past, Modi Archive writes:“Deeply inspired by Bhagwan Mahavir's ideals of ahimsa, satya and compassion, PM Modi's journey includes decades of heartfelt interactions with revered Jain Munis. Their wisdom continues to inspire his vision for a peaceful and inclusive India.”

Notably, PM Modi's spiritual bond with Jainism goes back to many years and the same has been documented in this video.

The over 3.50-minute video shares many incidents of PM Modi's close interactions with the Jain community, starting from 2002 and gives an account of times when he attended key events or participated in programs of Jain community and paid reverences to Jain Munis.

In one of his old public addresses, PM Modi said: "In our country, those who carry weapons are called Veer but those who remain unarmed are called Mahavir.

“If you decode the contrast between Veer and Mahavir, you will understand how our ancestors found a profound difference between the two,” he added.

On one occasion, PM Modi also described himself as a person with 100 per cent Jain values.

The Modi Archive further informs that PM Modi participated in Udhan Tap Jain Shobha Yatra in January 2002, inaugurated Shri Jain Vayapar Udyog Seva Sansthan in October 2003, participated in Shobha Yatra and inauguration of Shri Vishwas Maitri Dham Jain Tirth at Borij in 2005, celebrated birth anniversary of Pujya Agam Diwakar Muni in 2007 and many more.