Branta And Amboss Partner For Safer Bitcoin Transactions

Branta , a provider of advanced payment verification for Bitcoin and Lightning, announces its partnership with Amboss , a leading provider of payment operations solutions for the Bitcoin Lightning Network, to bring an industry-first risk management solution for irreversible Bitcoin transactions. By integrating Branta's payment verification with Amboss' compliance tools, businesses now have a robust solution to mitigate fraud risks or illegal transactions, setting a new standard for professional operations in the Bitcoin and Lightning Network ecosystems.

The Bybit hack, which saw nearly $1.5 billion in cryptocurrency stolen in February 2025, has heightened concerns around vulnerabilities in routine transfers, showing how sophisticated attacks can bypass commonplace security measures. This breach undermined complex security measures, leaving exchanges, vaults, and payment providers with concerns that similar manipulations could redirect funds to hackers, leaving little recourse due to the irreversible nature of the transactions.

In response, Branta and Amboss have joined forces to provide businesses with a comprehensive solution that mitigates risks, enhances trust, and sets a new standard for the industry. This combination of payment solutions works to provide peace of mind for users, empowering platforms with seamless protection against both client-side and server-side exploits.

Branta Powered By Amboss provides a range of benefits for businesses, including:



Seamless payment verification : Guardrail by Branta ensures transactions are secure and meet business rules

Regulatory compliance : Amboss' AML and OFAC compliance solutions help businesses navigate evolving regulations.

Strengthened security and trust : The combined solution provides a robust defense against sophisticated cyber attacks. Empowering enterprises : Branta Powered by Amboss enables banks and institutions to confidently integrate Bitcoin and Lightning payments.

