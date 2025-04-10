MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Rochelle Williams

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – The government is increasing efficiency and creating a future-ready Jamaica built on a digital platform, says minister of industry, investment and commerce, senator Aubyn Hill; the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Authority, which has been officially established, will power Jamaica's digital transformation, providing a single authoritative voice and framework to improve ICT service delivery across the public sector.

“eGov Jamaica Limited will transform into a single, high-performance, digital command centre. No more fragmentation,” senator Hill said addressing the opening ceremony for Intcomexpo on April 3 at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston. The event, organised by Intcomex Jamaica under the theme 'Discover Tomorrow' served as a showcase for technology professionals and businesses in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

The expo attracted a diverse audience, including resellers, information technology professionals, business owners, educators, and decision-makers from key industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, and the government.

The aim of the event was to provide a catalyst for digital transformation, equipping attendees with innovative tools and solutions to enhance productivity, competitiveness, and growth.

This year, Intcomexpo featured an expanded line-up of global and regional technology vendors showcasing state-of-the-art solutions, including cloud services, cybersecurity, networking, hardware, and software innovations.

Senator Hill commended Intcomex Jamaica for organising the event and noted that digital services, especially those related to transformation and technology, are consistently identified as among the fastest-growing sectors and a key part of Jamaica's growth agenda.

“Intcomex Jamaica has been one of the driving forces in the expansion of the ICT business sectors in Jamaica. As one of the largest distributors of IT products and services in Jamaica ... this company has built a reputation of excellence, innovation and unwavering commitment to Jamaica's digital future. A very large part of Jamaica's future will be built on a digital platform and Intcomex is here to help build that platform,” he said.

Managing Director of Intcomex Jamaica, Matthew DeLeon, said the company continues to contribute to the country's digital transformation with the construction of its state-of-the-art distribution centre in the new Ferry Commercial Complex, which is slated for completion early next year.

“This facility will enhance our capacity to serve our clients and further solidify our position as a leader in technology in Jamaica,” DeLeon noted, over its 25 years of operation, the entity has played a pivotal role in transforming business in Jamaica by facilitating the introduction and implementation of cutting-edge technology.

“We have empowered not only the ICT sector but we have also helped various industries streamline their operations. By making companies more efficient and effective, we enable them to compete on a global scale, enhancing their productivity and profitability. We see a bright future for Jamaica, one that is illuminated by the benefits of technology. We believe that by bringing innovative solutions to market we can significantly contribute to the country's continued growth and development in the region,” DeLeon added.

