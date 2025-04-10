AZAL And Italy's Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Air Transport Ties

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

A meeting took place between Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, and Luca Di Gianfrancesco, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Azerbaijan, to discuss enhancing air transport cooperation between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussions focused on exploring new opportunities for collaboration, with both sides recognizing that increased flights contribute significantly to the development of economic, tourism, and cultural relations. Rzayev announced that AZAL would increase flights on the Baku-Milan-Baku route to six times a week starting April 1, with plans for daily flights commencing May 13.

Ambassador Di Gianfrancesco highlighted the importance of these air links, especially in light of the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Italy in 2026.

Currently, AZAL operates regular flights on the Baku-Milan-Baku route, with 252 round-trip flights carrying 67,708 passengers in 2024. From January to March 2025, AZAL already operated 67 flights, transporting 15,236 passengers. The meeting also touched on opening new routes and fostering regional integration through joint initiatives.