Thirty Defense Chiefs Meet In Brussels As Part Of Coalition Of The Willing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The first meeting of the Coalition of the Willing at the level of defense ministers convened by the UK and France, held in Brussels on Thursday is being attended by defense ministers from 30 countries.

"Operational discussions to plan for a multinational reassurance force to support Ukraine in securing a lasting peace will progress today [April 10] with 30 defence ministers set to attend the latest Coalition of the Willing meeting. The Defence Secretary, John Healey, and his French counterpart, Minister Sébastien Lecornu, will host around 30 nations involved in planning for the Coalition of the Willing in Brussels later today," the press release says.

It is noted that the meeting will focus on "how the capabilities of each nation in the Coalition could be best used in supporting Ukraine's long-term defence and security".

"We cannot jeopardise the peace by forgetting about the war, so we must put even more pressure on Putin and step up our support for Ukraine – both in today's fight and the push for peace. Our commitment is to put Ukraine in the strongest position to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and deter future Russian aggression," said Defense Secretary John Healey.

