Aggreko To Power The 2025 Edition Of The Formula 1 Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix

HOUSTON, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announces the continuation of its partnership with the Formula 1 CRYPTO.COM Miami Grand Prix . Aggreko's products will support the Campus in Miami Gardens throughout race week for the second year in a row.

“We are thrilled to return to Miami as the preferred Energy Solutions Partner for the 2025 edition of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix,” said Event Sector Manager for Aggreko North America, Don Gray.“In the second year of this partnership we look forward to continuing our extensive support in powering the Miami Grand Prix and providing energy solutions to meet the unique demands of high-performance racing events, delivering an uninterrupted experience for fans and teams alike.”

Aggreko's latest generators and electrical distribution infrastructure handle the complex energy requirements of the Miami International Autodrome, and its modular and scalable nature allows for more generation as needed while maintaining a stable power supply.

“At South Florida Motorsports, we have the highest expectations not only for our fans, but for our clients and vendors. What sets Aggreko apart is making sure that they deliver on our high expectations every year,” said Senior Director of Event Operations for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Natalie Clark.“We trust Aggreko to support power on our campus. Last year was their first time providing power for our entire site and we look forward to having them back this year.”

Aggreko's proven track record in delivering energy solutions for major international sporting events includes Formula 1® races, PGA events, Cirque du Soleil shows, and American football game broadcasts. The company's commitment to innovation and performance aligns seamlessly with the high-energy demands of Formula 1® racing, providing the reliable foundation needed to power one of the most electrifying events on the North American motorsport calendar.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a global leader in energy solutions, providing rapidly deployable, modular power and temperature control solutions for however long they're needed.

We're highly skilled sector specialists, bringing together our proprietary application know-how and engineering capability to deliver efficient, reliable and sustainable energy solutions.

With experience of working in the most demanding environments, we're available for customers when they need us most, from emergency critical services to longer term energy solutions.

We're continually investing in more sustainable products, fuels and services to make greener solutions accessible to customers, helping them wherever they are on their energy transition journey.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,800 people worldwide.

About FORMULA 1 MIAMI GRAND PRIX

The FORMULA 1 MIAMI GRAND PRIX, established in 2022 on the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar, is the premier culmination of world-class racing, fan experience, entertainment and hospitality. Located in the heart of Miami Gardens, Florida, the event was recognized as Best New Event of 2022 by Sports Business Journal and the event's promoter South Florida Motorsports (SFM) was recently awarded the prestigious FIA Three-Star Environmental Accreditation rating for its overall sustainability and environmental management efforts. Now entering its fourth year, the FORMULA 1 MIAMI GRAND PRIX is hosted by SFM at the Miami International Autodrome, a 19-turn, 3.36-mile track within the complex of Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the legendary Miami Dolphins NFL team.

In its third edition, the race boasted more than 275,000 attendees and a record-breaking average audience of 3.1 million viewers on ABC – a mark previously held by the inaugural FORMULA 1 MIAMI GRAND PRIX – making it the largest live US television audience on record for a Formula 1 race. The event has generated more than $1 billion in economic impact to South Florida over its three years. SFM and Formula 1 have also worked closely to engage with and support the local Miami Gardens community, providing thousands of tickets annually for residents, creating a STEM education program through MIA in Schools, offering event internships for local students and featuring several community-owned restaurants on Campus during race weekend each year.

