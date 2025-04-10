403
Sudan charges UAE with 'complicity in genocide' at ICJ
(MENAFN) Sudan has brought a case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), alleging that the United Arab Emirates is "complicit in the genocide" taking place amid the ongoing civil war in the country.
Entering its second year, the conflict involves the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), leading to the deaths of tens of thousands and displacing over 12 million individuals.
The legal complaint from Sudan claims that the UAE has been supplying arms to the RSF with the goal of exterminating the non-Arab Masalit population in West Darfur. In response, the UAE has characterized the allegations as a "cynical publicity stunt" and is pursuing an immediate dismissal of the case.
Since the war began, both the RSF and the Sudanese army have been accused of committing various atrocities.
Sudan's ICJ submission asserts that the RSF has carried out systematic assaults on non-Arab communities, particularly targeting the Masalit, with the intent of eradicating them as a distinct ethnic group.
The filing further claims that the RSF has used rape as a weapon against civilians.
Earlier this year, the United States also accused the RSF of genocide and imposed sanctions on its leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commonly known as Hemedti.
