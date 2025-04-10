Gold Forecast Today 10/04: Surges Above $3000 (Chart)
- Gold has been extraordinarily bullish during the trading session on Wednesday, as the market has bounced drastically from the 50 Day EMA, and of course the crucial $3000 level. Gold will continue to be a market that a lot of traders will be looking for upward trajectory, due to the fact that there are a lot of concerns out there for whether or not risk appetite will continue. While the stock market did open up the day positive in New York, the reality is that gold was sold off due to forced liquidation.
The trend in the gold market looks as if it is ready to continue, especially after we have seen such a massive turnaround, with massive volume. Furthermore, there's a lot of uncertainty out there so it makes a certain amount of sense that traders will be looking to protect their portfolios with safety assets such as gold. The 50 Day EMA has held as support, and that is something worth paying attention to as well. The $3000 level of course makes for a nice headline, but at the end of the day, the market is still working on trying to reach the goal of a bullish flag.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThat bullish flag metric for a move to the $3300 level, and there's nothing on this chart that suggests that we cannot get there. This isn't to say that we get there easily, but I do think that's the longer-term target for the gold market at the moment.
