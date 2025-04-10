Air India Express Pilot Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Shortly After Landing At Delhi Airport
“We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition. Our thoughts are with the family during this time of profound grief," Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.Also Read | 8-year-old girl passes away due to cardiac arrest; 2nd case in two days
"We are extending all possible assistance to them as we all cope with this tremendous loss. We request all concerned to respect privacy at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation while we commit to assisting the relevant authorities in due process," the spokesperson said.
The pilot, in his late 30s, operated the flight from Srinagar to Delhi and was not feeling well after landing at the Delhi airport. He was taken to a hospital but passed away, a source told news agency PTI.
Multiple sources told the Hindu that the Air India Express pilot, Armaan, vomited inside the airline after landing in Delhi in a flight from Srinagar.Also Read | Bharathiraja Manoj Death: Tamil actor-director passes away
The pilot reportedly had a cardiac arrest at the despatch office of the airline at the IGI airport. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Further details could not be ascertained.
