Vietnam Airlines Advances Fleet Expansion With Boeing 737 MAX Agreement

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Vietnam Airlines has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Boeing to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX narrow-body aircraft, a deal valued at approximately $10 billion. The agreement was formalized on September 11, 2023, in Hanoi, coinciding with U.S. President Joe Biden's state visit to Vietnam and the elevation of bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

This strategic move aligns with Vietnam Airlines' fleet development strategy for 2025-2030, with a vision extending to 2035. The acquisition aims to modernize the airline's fleet, enhance service quality on domestic and regional routes, and improve operational efficiency through the introduction of fuel-efficient aircraft. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dang Ngoc Hoa, emphasized that aircraft investment is crucial for the airline's recovery and sustainable development goals.

The Boeing 737 MAX series offers seating capacities ranging from 150 to 230 passengers and a flight range exceeding 3,000 kilometers, making it suitable for Vietnam Airlines' network expansion plans. Brad McMullen, Boeing's Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales, highlighted that Southeast Asia is one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets, and the 737 MAX is well-suited to meet regional demand.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates a fleet of 100 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body planes, serving over 97 routes to 50 domestic and international destinations. The airline plans to add about 60 new narrow-body aircraft by 2030 and 100 by 2035 to support its growth objectives.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?