Hyundai Unveils Creta Grand Seven-Seater SUV In UAE

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Hyundai Motor Company has introduced the Creta Grand, a seven-seater SUV, to the United Arab Emirates market. Positioned between the Creta and Kona models, the Creta Grand aims to cater to families and individuals seeking a spacious vehicle equipped with modern amenities.

The Creta Grand is powered by a 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder engine, delivering 157 horsepower and 191 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with either a six-speed automatic or manual transmission, providing flexibility based on driver preference. The vehicle's fuel efficiency is reported at approximately 11.7 km per litre.

Externally, the SUV measures 4,500 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,670 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,760 mm. These dimensions contribute to its spacious interior, accommodating up to seven passengers. The cabin features a two-tone colour scheme with optional perforated leather seats, aiming to enhance the overall aesthetic and comfort.

In terms of technology, the Creta Grand is equipped with a 10.25-inch TFT LCD cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional amenities include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and wireless charging options for both front and second-row passengers.

