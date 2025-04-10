403
EU postpones countermeasures against US tariffs amid negotiation window
(MENAFN) The European Union has opted to postpone its planned countermeasures for 90 days, which were set to take effect next week in response to US tariffs. This decision comes in light of US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a temporary suspension aimed at promoting ongoing negotiations.
"We took note of the announcement by President Trump. We want to give negotiations a chance," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated on X.
Von der Leyen confirmed that while the EU had finalized its retaliatory measures with "strong support" from member states, their implementation will be deferred for three months.
"If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in," she cautioned, underscoring that the commission is still preparing for potential further actions.
"As I have said before, all options remain on the table," von der Leyen added.
On Wednesday, Trump revealed a 90-day suspension of tariffs for numerous countries globally. However, China is not included in this pause, with the tariff rate instead raised to 125%. Following the announcement of this global reprieve, stock markets experienced a significant surge.
