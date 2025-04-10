403
Experience style and performance with special offer on the Bestune T77 PRO Deluxe
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) In celebration of the spirit of Ramadan, Gulf Great Sands LLC, the official distributor of Bestune in Oman, is offering an exclusive limited-time deal on the Bestune T77 PRO Deluxe. Available at a special cash price of OMR 7,150, inclusive of VAT, this offer is valid until April 20, 2025.
With every purchase of the T77 PRO Deluxe, customers will receive a range of complimentary benefits, including free service for 3 years or 55,000 km, free insurance, free registration, and free window tinting. The model also includes a 6-year/250,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, offering exceptional value and peace of mind.
The Bestune T77 PRO Deluxe is designed for those who value both performance and elegance. Powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine delivering 158hp and 258Nm of torque, and paired with a 7-speed DCT, it ensures smooth and responsive driving.
The exterior stands out with dual-tone 18” alloy wheels, LED headlamps and DRLs, a panoramic sunroof, chrome door handles and electrically folding rearview mirrors with heating. Inside, the cabin is packed with comfort features including keyless entry and smart key access, one-push start, an electric driver seat, automatic AC, rear armrest, rear AC vents, leather upholstery, and a multifunction steering wheel.
Technology takes center stage with a 12.3” screen delivering a connected and immersive experience. It also features 6 speakers with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. On the safety front, the T77 PRO Deluxe offers front and side airbags, cruise control, auto hold, hill descent control, and a rearview camera. It also features an Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), enhancing control and stability for a safer drive across all road conditions.
Blending smart tech, head-turning design, and refined comfort, the Bestune T77 PRO Deluxe is the perfect companion for today’s drivers.
