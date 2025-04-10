Rajasthan: ACB Unearths Luxury Cars, Transactions Worth Crores During Raids Against PWD Engineer

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids on Thursday at five locations associated with Hariprasad Meena, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD).

An official said that the raids, which spanned across Jaipur and Dausa, come amid allegations that Meena accumulated assets nearly 200 per cent more than his known sources of income.

He added that the operation was carried out under the supervision of ACB DIG Rahul Kotoki and under the direction of DG Raviprakash Meharda and ADG Smita Srivastava.

The official informed that the raids were conducted at Unique Emporia, VIT Road, Jagatpura, Jaipur, Unique New Town, behind Mahima Panorama, Jagatpura, Jaipur, Farmhouse in Bagdi village, Tehsil Lalsot, District Dausa, PWD Office, Block Dudu, Jaipur and Rented residence in Friends Colony, Naraina Road, Dudu, Jaipur Preliminary investigations have uncovered a slew of benami properties and luxury assets in Meena's name.

“These include two Audi cars, one Scorpio, one Ford Endeavour, and a Royal Enfield motorcycle; three high-end flats in the Unique Emporia and Unique New Town complexes; a farmhouse in Bagdi village, and records of international travel and stays in luxury hotels,” he said.

The official pointed out that additionally, Meena reportedly holds accounts in 19 different banks, with transaction details running into crores.

He said that the investigators also found evidence suggesting the rapid repayment of large bank loans, raising further suspicions.

A senior ACB official said that there is a significant disparity between Meena's official income and the assets accumulated.

“All seized documents, digital records, and financial data are currently under detailed scrutiny,” the ACB official said.

The ACB has already seized key documents, including passbooks, property deeds, and electronic data, as part of the ongoing investigation.