Mamata Banerjee Misleading People: Tarun Chugh On West Bengal CM's Opposition To Waqf Act

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 10 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her statement that she would not allow the amended Waqf (Amendment) Act to be implemented in the state. Chugh asserted that the Waqf Act is already in force across the country and accused Banerjee of misleading the public. He further emphasised that India operates under a federal structure.

Speaking with IANS, Tarun Chugh said, "The Waqf Act has been implemented in the country. Mamata Banerjee is misleading people. The country functions on a federal structure, and the Parliament is the highest empowered body. The Act has been passed and implemented across the nation."

The BJP leader further compared Mamata Banerjee to Pakistan's founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Mamata Banerjee has now emerged as the new Jinnah of India, and the Trinamool Congress is playing the same role that the Muslim League did before India's Independence. The Muslim League's role is now being played by the Trinamool Congress. Mamata Ji, please understand that India has a federal structure and do not mislead the people unnecessarily," he added.

Chugh further reacted to the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, from the United States to India. He described it as a victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic efforts and India's firm stance on terrorism.

"This is a victory for Prime Minister Modi's diplomacy. We have made it clear that India has a zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism. We have shown that whoever attacks India, no matter where they hide in the world, they will not be spared," Chugh remarked.

According to officials, a special chartered flight carrying Rana left the United States on April 9. Upon his arrival in India, Rana will be taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is coordinating his extradition with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

Rana, who is believed to have links with the ISI and the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, faces multiple charges under Indian law, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against the Government of India, murder, forgery, and violations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He is expected to be held in a high-security ward at Delhi's Tihar Jail and will be presented before a Delhi court shortly. However, the Mumbai Police have yet to receive official communication about his transfer to the city.