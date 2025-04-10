403
Trump claims US possesses secret arms
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has boasted about the United States' advanced and undisclosed weaponry in response to concerns that his escalating trade war with China could intensify. Following a recent decision to increase tariffs on Chinese goods to 125%, Trump stated that the US military possesses powerful weapons that “nobody has any idea” about, claiming they are the most potent in the world.
Trump did not provide further details on the nature of these secret weapons but assured that the US is "far more powerful" than people realize. He expressed confidence that Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he described as one of the "very smart people of the world," would avoid allowing any escalation beyond the trade conflict.
Trump previously discussed the development of a “super duper missile” in 2020, claiming it was capable of flying 17 times faster than existing weapons. While the US has not yet deployed an operational hypersonic missile, Russia and China have made significant strides in this area in recent years, developing advanced systems like Russia's Kinzhal missile and China's DF-ZF hypersonic glide vehicle.
Despite these advancements, the US is now testing its own hypersonic weapons, with hopes to deploy them soon, further fueling the ongoing global arms race.
