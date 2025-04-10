Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Saidov

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met in Washington today, reaffirming U.S. support for Uzbekistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and growing U.S.-Uzbekistan ties. Secretary Rubio welcomed Uzbekistan’s decision to become a full member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and thanked Uzbekistan for their efforts to facilitate the return of their deportees from the United States. The United States looks forward to working with Uzbekistan on the modernization of safe nuclear energy technologies, enhancing investments between our two countries, and promoting cooperation in critical minerals and other sectors to further advance our strategic partnership.