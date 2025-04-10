Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Saidov

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Saidov


2025-04-10 02:46:27

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov met in Washington today, reaffirming U.S. support for Uzbekistan’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and growing U.S.-Uzbekistan ties. Secretary Rubio welcomed Uzbekistan’s decision to become a full member of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS and thanked Uzbekistan for their efforts to facilitate the return of their deportees from the United States. The United States looks forward to working with Uzbekistan on the modernization of safe nuclear energy technologies, enhancing investments between our two countries, and promoting cooperation in critical minerals and other sectors to further advance our strategic partnership.

MENAFN10042025004514009831ID1109412261

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search