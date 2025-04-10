Deputy Secretary Of State Landau's Call With Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morrison

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke today with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison to discuss how the United States and Canada can achieve shared objectives on global challenges. They emphasized the importance of creating a safe, secure and prosperous Western Hemisphere, to include curbing the massive flows of fentanyl and accelerating efforts to stop illegal immigration. They discussed how to counter China malign influence in the region, as well as the imperative to stabilize the grave security situation in Haiti. Deputy Secretary Landau and Deputy Minister Morrison noted the enduring importance of the U.S.-Canada friendship, and both underscored the Secretary’s focus on working on issues close to home.