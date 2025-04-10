Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Of State Landau's Call With Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morrison

Deputy Secretary Of State Landau's Call With Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morrison


2025-04-10 02:46:26

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke today with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison to discuss how the United States and Canada can achieve shared objectives on global challenges. They emphasized the importance of creating a safe, secure and prosperous Western Hemisphere, to include curbing the massive flows of fentanyl and accelerating efforts to stop illegal immigration. They discussed how to counter China malign influence in the region, as well as the imperative to stabilize the grave security situation in Haiti. Deputy Secretary Landau and Deputy Minister Morrison noted the enduring importance of the U.S.-Canada friendship, and both underscored the Secretary’s focus on working on issues close to home.

MENAFN10042025004514009831ID1109412260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search