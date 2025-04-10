403
Tunisia, Algeria reaffirm commitment to enhanced bilateral ties
(MENAFN) Tunisian President Kais Saied and Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf held talks in Tunis on Wednesday, reiterating their mutual dedication to enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two North African nations.
In their discussions, President Saied highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in key areas, including the development of border regions, enhancing trade and investment, and addressing common issues such as smuggling and illegal migration. He also emphasized the need for Tunisia and Algeria to align their positions on both regional and international matters, especially given the complexities of the current global landscape.
Minister Attaf, who was in Tunisia as a special envoy of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, conveyed that his visit underscored Algeria's commitment to maintaining continuous communication with Tunisia.
"Today, Algerian-Tunisian relations are stronger than ever, supported by the dedication and close attention of both countries' leaders," Attaf stated.
Highlighting the significant security, political, and economic challenges facing the African continent, the minister emphasized that "close coordination between Algeria and Tunisia is not only necessary but unavoidable" in the current environment.
