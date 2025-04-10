Edalex Recognised as Finalist in Two Categories at The EdTech Awards 2025

Edalex is named a finalist at the 2025 EdTech Awards, highlighting our commitment to innovation in skills recognition and personalised digital credentials.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Edalex , the company powering organisations' single source of truth for skills, credentials and learning data, has been named a finalist in two categories at the prestigious The EdTech Cool Tool Awards 2025, marking the third consecutive year of recognition for the company's innovative platforms. Credentialate and openRSD were finalists in the Badging/Credentialing Solution and Skills (a.k.a., 21st-century skills) Solution respectively.

The EdTech Cool Tool Awards, hosted by EdTech Digest, celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. Edalex's consistent acknowledgment underscores its commitment to advancing personalised digital credentials.

Dan McFadyen, Managing Director of Edalex said,“Being named a finalist in two categories for the third year running is a testament to our team's dedication to personalised skills recognition through innovative technology. We are honoured by this recognition and remain committed to empowering educators and learners globally.”

In 2024, Edalex's Credentialate platform was honoured with the award for Best Badging/Credentialing Solution. The platform has been instrumental in providing personalised evidence of skills, addressing challenges around skills recognition and employability. openRSD is now the world's largest open library of Rich Skill Descriptors (RSDs): human- and machine-readable, context-rich skill definitions.

“Congratulations to The EdTech Awards 2025 finalists and winners! The future of learning is being shaped right now, and those we honor here are leading the way. If there's one field ready to embrace and lead through change, it's this one,” said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

Edalex extends its congratulations to all fellow finalists and looks forward to the continued advancement of education technology worldwide.

