Trump Administration Considers Closure of 30 US Embassies
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is reportedly contemplating a significant reduction in the United States' diplomatic operations overseas.
A report released on Tuesday indicates that close to 30 American embassies and consulates may be shut down as part of a broader initiative aimed at minimizing the federal government’s international footprint.
According to a news agency, an internal State Department document—drafted by the undersecretary for management—proposes the closure of 10 embassies and 17 consulates, primarily situated in Europe and Africa.
The suggested closures are part of a restructuring effort that seeks to streamline foreign operations and reduce the scope of US diplomatic engagement abroad.
Among the diplomatic facilities slated for potential closure are embassies located in Malta, Luxembourg, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan.
In addition, consulates in nations such as France, Germany, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and South Korea have been identified for shutdown.
It is still uncertain whether Secretary of State Marco Rubio has sanctioned the proposed measures.
The report notes that any closures would likely be balanced by redistributing duties to neighboring diplomatic missions to maintain regional coverage.
Furthermore, the document advocates for a decreased US presence in Iraq and Somalia, suggesting a shift toward “resizing” several operations.
Among the proposals are the establishment of “FLEX-style light footprint posts” with reduced personnel and limited functions, and the consolidation of consular services into specialized hubs within larger missions in countries such as Japan and Canada.
When questioned regarding the possible closures, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce refrained from verifying the document’s legitimacy or sharing detailed information.
