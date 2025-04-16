Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Aliyev: Europe's Energy Security Is Unimaginable Without Azerbaijan And Georgia

President Aliyev: Europe's Energy Security Is Unimaginable Without Azerbaijan And Georgia


2025-04-16 05:07:52
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Today, if we are talking about Europe's energy security, it is impossible to imagine it without Azerbaijan and Georgia.”

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said this during a joint press conference with Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, including Georgia, and that these exports are conducted via Georgian territory. He emphasized that achievements in transport and communications, including the construction of new railways and ports, have created strong synergy between Azerbaijan and Georgia, turning both countries into integral components of the Middle Corridor.

