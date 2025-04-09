'Om Arbaa Wa Arbaeen' Is My Most Personal, Profound Work Yet: Somya El Khashab

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The celebrated Somya El Khashab continues to leave an enduring imprint on Arab audiences through her compelling performances and discerning artistic choices. This time, she ventures into uncharted territory with the Gulf drama“Om Arbaa Wa Arbaeen”-her first leading role in a Gulf-based production. In this series, she portrays an Egyptian woman living in a Gulf society, navigating a story woven with suspense and rich emotional layers. In this exclusive conversation, Somya shares the story behind the series, her creative journey, and the challenges she faced in what she calls her most treasured work.

What compelled you to take on“Om Arbaa Wa Arbaeen”?

“Om Arbaa Wa Arbaeen” is unlike anything I've done before-both in its narrative depth and its cultural context. The script is brimming with complex character arcs and powerful themes, particularly those surrounding Arab women in their post-marital lives and during their forties. I was actively seeking a fresh challenge within Gulf drama, and the moment I read the script, I felt an immediate connection. There was no hesitation-I knew I had to be part of it.

What sets your character, Mahtaba, apart from your previous roles?

Mahtaba isn't your typical wife or mother. She represents the quintessential Egyptian woman living in the Gulf, dealing with the intricacies of married life, her dynamic with her mother-in-law, and the layered experience of motherhood. She's a richly written character, blending comedy, sorrow, and romantic longing. It's undoubtedly one of the most multifaceted and emotionally intense roles I've ever played.

What was your experience like working with the ensemble cast?

I've always believed that strong ensemble work is the foundation of any great artistic project. It fosters cohesion and enriches the storytelling, especially in a narrative like“Om Arbaa Wa Arbaeen,” which weaves together multiple storylines. I've had the pleasure of working in acclaimed ensemble dramas like“Heena Maysara” and“Alrayes Omar Harb,” and I've found that this format consistently resonates with audiences in a profound way.

How was it collaborating with Gulf and Arab stars?

It was truly an exceptional experience. Working alongside prominent talents from across the Arab world brought a dynamic richness to the project. I was fortunate to share the screen with the esteemed Saudi actor Nayef Khalaf, the brilliant Kuwaiti star Shahab Hajiya, the talented Iraqi actress Mays Qamar, and the powerful Emirati performer Huda Al-Khatib, among others. The atmosphere on set was filled with warmth, respect, and creative synergy-very much like the spirited camaraderie I cherished during the filming of“Aelat Al Hajj Mutualiy.”

What was your impression of filming in Saudi Arabia?

While extended absences from Egypt are never easy for me, filming in Saudi Arabia was truly a remarkable experience. I felt an immediate sense of comfort and belonging, immersed in the Kingdom's spiritually resonant atmosphere. Saudi Arabia is currently undergoing a vibrant cultural and artistic renaissance, and throughout the production, we were met with unwavering support at every turn.

Did you set any conditions before accepting the role?

Not at all. This project encompassed everything I look for in a production-ambitious in scale, generously resourced, and executed with exceptional quality. It was produced by MBC, one of the most influential media networks in the Arab world, and an institution I am always eager to work with.

Which scene was the most challenging to film?

Mahtaba's journey is emotionally intense, and nearly every scene demanded a high level of performance. She experiences deep personal turmoil and confronts difficult societal realities. A number of scenes will undoubtedly resonate strongly with viewers-particularly those touching on sensitive issues that are often left unspoken.

How do you view the competitive landscape of the Ramadan 2025 television season?

Competition is a constant in our field, but I measure myself against my own growth. My focus is always on surpassing my previous work and offering audiences my very best. While I welcome healthy competition, my priority remains crafting work that is impactful and memorable.

What's next after“Om Arbaa Wa Arbaeen”?

Several proposals are currently under consideration, but I'm waiting to see how“Om Arbaa Wa Arbaeen” is received before making any decisions. I take a very selective approach to my work-I strive to choose projects with true artistic value that will endure and connect meaningfully with audiences.

What led to your recent hiatus from the screen?

My absence was a conscious, principled choice-both for my own integrity and out of respect for my audience. I cannot commit to a role that doesn't ignite my artistic passion, and viewers, as discerning as they are, would sense that lack of conviction. I received numerous offers, but none resonated with me creatively. Every artist needs time to recharge-it's a natural part of the journey.

Have you ever taken on roles that didn't meet audience expectations?

Yes, I won't deny it. In the early stages of my career, I accepted certain roles simply to establish a foothold in the industry. But with time, I've become far more selective. I now choose projects that align with my artistic values and help me grow as a performer.

How do you view competition among actresses of your generation?

I've never been overly concerned with competition. I believe each actress brings her own unique artistry to the table. I have no desire to emulate anyone, nor do I want to be emulated. Imitation is often the fastest path to obscurity.

Are there any upcoming cinematic projects?

Absolutely-I've dearly missed the world of cinema. I've been reviewing several scripts, and I intend to return to the silver screen with a film that reflects the strength of my comeback.

Any final message for your audience?

To my loyal audience, I say this: the best is yet to come. I carefully choose every project, and I promise to return with work that honors your trust and matches the depth of your continued support.