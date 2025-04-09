Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sultan Haitham Receives Al-Kaabi

2025-04-09 11:03:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, received HE Engineer Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, at Al Barakah Palace in the capital, Muscat, on Wednesday. During the meeting, they reviewed areas of cooperation and partnership in the energy sector between the f Oman and Qatar to serve common interests and benefit the peoples of both countries.

