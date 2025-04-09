Friedman Institute Warns Against U.S. Tariffs, Calls For Return To Free Market Policies

Executive Director Alessandro Bertoldi urges global leaders to prioritize open trade and economic freedom over protectionism.

- Alessandro BertoldiROME, LAZIO, ITALY, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Milton Friedman Institute has voiced strong opposition to the recent tariffs imposed by the U.S. Administration, as well as the retaliatory trade measures being considered by other nations. According to Executive Director Alessandro Bertoldi, such policies contradict the fundamental principles of free market economics and risk undermining global economic stability and prosperity.“These measures represent a dangerous departure from the legacy of Milton Friedman, who championed free trade and economic liberty as key drivers of growth, peace, and political freedom,” said Bertoldi.“Tariffs increase costs for consumers, reduce business competitiveness, and stifle innovation. They are, in every sense, a step backward.”Quoting the 19th-century economist Frédéric Bastiat, Bertoldi added,“When goods don't cross borders, armies will.” He warned that protectionist measures not only damage domestic economies but also erode international cooperation and foster geopolitical tensions.The Friedman Institute asserts that addressing economic challenges such as declining industrial competitiveness should be done through strategic, forward-thinking reforms. These include policies aimed at improving education and training, encouraging technological innovation, reducing taxation, and increasing labor market flexibility, not through short-term trade barriers.“We urge the U.S. Administration and global leaders to reconsider these tariff strategies,” Bertoldi emphasized.“Only through open trade and economic freedom can we secure a future of sustainable growth, global cooperation, and peace.”About the Friedman Institute:The Milton Friedman Institute is an independent economic think tank dedicated to advancing free market principles, promoting sound policy reform, and encouraging global dialogue based on the ideas of Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman.

Alessandro Bertoldi

Milton Friedman Institute

+39 06 678 4157

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.