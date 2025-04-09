Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2025 First-Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call
To participate by phone and ask a question during the live broadcast, participants can access the event directly at Black Hills Corp. Conference Q&A . Please allow at least five minutes to register. Upon registration, dial-in information will be provided, including a personal identification number.
To access a listen-only webcast and view presentation slides, please register at Black Hills Corp. Webcast . At the conclusion of the call, a replay of the broadcast will be available at this link and at Black Hills' investor relations website for up to one year.
Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at
Investor Relations
Sal Diaz
24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969
