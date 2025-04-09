MSG ENTERTAINMENT NAMES DAVID COLLINS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE ) ("MSG Entertainment") announced today that David Collins, a strategic financial leader with extensive experience, including in the live entertainment and sports industries, will join the Company as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, effective April 14.

In this role, Mr. Collins will work closely with MSG Entertainment's executive management team to support the long-term direction of the Company. He will provide strategic financial insight on all facets of the business and oversee the Company's financial matters, including the financial planning and analysis, controllership, treasury, investor relations, tax, and procurement functions. Mr. Collins will report to MSG Entertainment's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James L. Dolan.

"We are pleased to welcome David to MSG Entertainment in this important role," said Mr. Dolan. "David not only brings with him expertise in live entertainment and sports businesses, but also has a diversity of finance experience across his career that will be an asset as we continue to pursue our long-term goals and advance key initiatives."

"I have had the opportunity to work across many different industries in my career, and have a proven track record of building and leading high-performing finance departments," said Mr. Collins. "MSG Entertainment's venues and brands are industry leaders, and I look forward to leveraging the financial and operating experience I have garnered throughout my career to support the Company's business priorities."

Mr. Collins is a seasoned financial executive with more than 30 years of experience across a diverse range of industries. He joins MSG Entertainment from Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. In this role, he oversaw all finance, accounting, strategy and analytics, IT and ticket operations for the Prudential Center, the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils, as well as league reporting to the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League. He also served as the Treasurer and board member for the Sixers Youth Foundation, the Wilt Chamberlain Foundation and the Devils Youth Foundation.

Prior to joining Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, Mr. Collins served in a range of senior financial positions at both public and private companies in the sports and entertainment, energy, transportation, and restaurant industries. This includes serving as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Base Entertainment, a private entertainment and venue services company, where he was responsible for finance and accounting functions for live shows, exhibitions and venues throughout North and South America and Asia. Mr. Collins began his career at Ernst & Young as a senior auditor and Certified Public Accountant.

Mr. Collins graduated from Villanova University with a B.A. in Accountancy.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The Company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues – New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre – that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for more than 90 years. More information is available at .

Contact:

MSG Entertainment: [email protected]

SOURCE Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED