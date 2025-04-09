Animated Easter Charity Ecards Announced By Hope Spring

MENAFN - Pressat) Charity fundraising digital greetings card platform, Hope Spring eCards announced the launch of its Easter 2025 greetings ecards yesterday. In a blog post on the organisation's website, more than ten of the twenty Easter ecards announced, feature animation of one form or another.

Commenting on why most of the greetings cards this year were animated, Hope Spring trustee Temi Odurinde said“the incredible popularity of videos and animated contents informed our Easter ecards design this year”. He added“ most of the eCards sent on our platform over the Christmas period last year, were either animated or video greetings cards”.

Hope Spring eCards raises funds exclusively for Hope Spring water poverty alleviation charity, through the sale of their donations based digital greetings cards. Most of the sales from the organisation takes place during major national holidays such as Easter and Christmas, as well as special occasions such as Mother's day.

Sending greetings digitally has increased in popularity recently. Apart from the convenience of sending greetings by whatsapp or email, the steep increase in the cost of postage stamps also contributed significantly to the popularity of digital greeting cards. Another factor in the take up of ecards is the perception that it is more environmentally friendly, than sending paper greetings cards.

Hope Spring eCards capacity to create animated Easter ecards, is thanks in part to the recent partnership forged with Nigerian ICT training website Odurinde . The site sends some of its best video and graphics design students to help Hope Spring design eCards on a pro bono basis. Hope Spring in turn uses proceeds from its eCards donation to build wells and boreholes in Nigeria and other countries in West Africa.

With help from their charity eCards platform, Hope Spring has raised thousands of pounds, which was spent helping communities that lacked access to safe, clean water to find a sustainable solution to their water challenges. You can find more information about Hope Spring water projects and their animated Easter charity ecards at their website and social media pages.