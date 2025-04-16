AIADMK Executive Committee To Meet On May 2 To Discuss NDA Expansion In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 16 (IANS) The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has convened its Executive Committee meeting on May 2 to deliberate on the expansion of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

The high-level meeting, which will be attended by all district secretaries, secretaries from states where the AIADMK has branches, MPs, MLAs, and headquarters functionaries, marks the party's first major internal discussion since formally rejoining the NDA.

The AIADMK, which had parted ways with the BJP in September 2023, realigned with the party on April 11.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the renewed alliance, confirming that the NDA would contest the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

A significant development preceding this realignment was the removal of K. Annamalai as BJP state President.

In his place, the BJP national leadership appointed Nainar Nagendran, a more experienced and measured politician, reportedly in response to the AIADMK's insistence on Annamalai's ouster as a precondition for rejoining the alliance.

While Palaniswami has not publicly elaborated on the alliance, sources within the AIADMK say he has already begun talks with other political parties to strengthen the NDA bloc.

Notably, discussions are underway with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), which was an AIADMK ally in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The DMDK had narrowly lost to the Congress in Virudhunagar after a closely fought contest.

EPS is also said to be exploring dialogue with certain parties currently aligned with the DMK.

However, at least two recent internal meetings of the AIADMK have seen expressions of discontent.

On Sunday, a minority wing functionary from Pudukkottai resigned in protest.

The upcoming May 2 meeting is expected to address the party's concerns and strategise the NDA's expansion in Tamil Nadu, as the alliance gears up for a strong electoral battle in 2026.