Saiyami Kher: I’Ve Stopped Chasing Outcomes

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) In an ever-changing, glitzy world of films, Saiyami Kher finds stability by remembering why she started. The actress and fitness enthusiast said that she has stopped chasing outcomes and started valuing the process.

Asked how she handles the pressure of expectations in an industry that's always evolving, Saiyami told IANS,“By staying connected to the reason I started-to tell stories that move people, to become characters that challenge me. That keeps me grounded. I lean on nature, on sport, and on my circle that sees me, not the actor.”

“I've stopped chasing outcomes and started valuing the process. The pressure never fully goes away, but when your focus is on growth rather than perfection, it becomes easier to breathe,” she added.

The“Ghoomer” actress says she is surprised by the unpredictability of the film industry, where no matter how much effort you put in, the outcome is never guaranteed.

Talking about what has surprised her the most about the film industry since she started her career in 2015, Saiyami said,“Its unpredictability.”

“You can put your heart, soul, sweat-everything-into something, and still, there's no guarantee of the outcome. But that very unpredictability is what keeps it alive and magical.”

She also finds it surprising how punctuality is seen as a“rare quality.”

Saiyami added,“Another thing that genuinely surprises me is how punctuality is treated like a rare virtue. For me, being on time isn't something that should be applauded-it's a basic sign of respect. Discipline is underrated.”

Saiyami's latest release is“Jaat,” starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. The film has reportedly crossed Rs 50 crore on Day 6 since its release on April 10.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni,“Jaat” also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Regina Cassandra. Actress Urvashi Rautela has done a dance number in the film.

“Jaat” features the soundtrack composed by Thaman S. and Rishi Punjabi behind the lens as the director of photography. The editing is done by Navin Nooli, while Avinash Kolla's production design will transport audiences into the heart of the film's gripping world.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.