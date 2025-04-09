Cristiano Ronaldo Hires New Security Chief After Threats To Family

MENAFN - AzerNews) Cristiano Ronaldo has hired a new security team after receiving alarming threats on social media that raised concerns for the safety of his family,reports, citing Tribune.

The football star, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has made significant changes to his security arrangements, including the dismissal of his previous personnel. According to reports from Malaysian news outlet NST, Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and their children had been living a relatively quiet life in Riyadh since Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia in 2023. However, the situation took a turn when distressing messages targeting the family were posted online. These threats have led to heightened security measures, including the appointment of a new chief bodyguard.

Georgina Rodriguez has also adjusted her social media presence, limiting her children's exposure, which is believed to be part of a broader security strategy. Sources suggest that this decision, initially thought to be a personal choice, is aimed at protecting the family from potential harm linked to the threats.

Ronaldo's new head of security, Claudio Miguel Vaz, is a security expert with experience working in troubled neighborhoods and protecting high-profile figures, including music artists and football players. Vaz's appointment, however, has raised concerns among Ronaldo's inner circle due to his "intimidating and aggressive" approach to security, which contrasts with the previous team's more reserved style.

Vaz's actions, such as using a flashlight to disrupt photographers during a recent trip by Georgina Rodriguez to Paris, have sparked criticism on social media. Despite the controversy, Ronaldo has opted to keep Vaz in charge, trusting his experience to protect his family in a high-risk environment.