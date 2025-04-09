BRICS Launches Competition For Women-Led Startups

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Rio de Janeiro – The Brazilian presidency of BRICS – a bloc currently comprising 11 countries – is launching a competition to boost female entrepreneurship as a driver of economic development and sustainable innovation. The initiative aims to highlight women-led businesses that provide practical and innovative solutions to challenges faced by their communities and markets. Applications are open until May 4, 2025, and must be submitted through the official website of the Brazilian presidency of the bloc.

The BRICS Women's Startups Contest 2025, as the competition is called, is held in collaboration with Sebrae, which promotes the competitiveness of small businesses, industry group CNI, and the BRICS Women Business Alliance (BRICS WBA). The initiative aims to attract up to 2,000 applications, highlighting the reach and significance of the action in strengthening female entrepreneurship.

The competition is open to women-led startups from BRICS member countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates) and partner nations (Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan). Startups from Kyrgyzstan, Mozambique, Lesotho, Zambia, and Zimbabwe may also participate, provided they operate in BRICS markets or present solid expansion plans for BRICS member or partner countries.

Candidates can compete in six main categories: Health and Well-being; Agriculture and Food Security; Education and Skills Development; Energy, Infrastructure, and Mobility; Trade, Services, and Digital Transformation; and Sustainable Development and Climate Solutions.

The 18 finalists will take part in a technical mission to Rio de Janeiro from July 1 to 8 this year, with all expenses covered, including airfare, accommodation, and a cash prize. Throughout the week, they will have the opportunity to visit innovation hubs, present their projects to investors and business leaders, and attend the BRICS Business Forum awards ceremony.

Read more:

We, the women, are many, and we are Arab

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/BRICS WBA

The post BRICS launches competition for women-led startups appeared first on ANBA News Agency .