Tunisian Brand Prepares To Enter Brazil

São Paulo – By relying on the ancestral tradition of production and manual harvesting, Tunisian olive oil manufacturer Cure All & More aims to carve out its space in the Brazilian market. General Director Yassine Trabelsi and his two brothers, Marketing and Sales Director Saif Elislam Trabelsi, and Accounts Manager Bilel Trabelsi, are attending the Anuga Select Brazil fair in São Paulo from April 8 to 10 to showcase the unique qualities of their two olive oil brands compared to the competition.

“We don't use machinery or pesticides, and we keep the trees 12 meters apart to preserve the soil's qualities. We don't aim for the intensity that Europeans pursue. It's not an intensive production,” says Yassine.

What brings them to Brazil, Yassine says, is the country's olive oil consumption boom, which creates opportunities for new players in this market dominated by European suppliers.“It's not just for this reason, but also because Mediterranean recipes, which use olive oil in their preparation, are widely popular in Brazil,” adds the executive.

The company's harvest takes place between October and January-winter in Tunisia-, a crucial period for ensuring high-quality oil extraction. Annual yields range from 1,000 to 1,500 tons, all of which are destined for export.

For the Brazilian market, Cure All & More is introducing its two brands-the one that shares the company's name and Oro de Cartago, both also available in organic varieties. According to Yassine, the two brands share similar characteristics and flavors, serving as a tribute to the ancestral olive oil production techniques.

He says that he has received“positive feedback” from those who have tasted the product and that if orders arise, he can quickly export to Brazil. Although the company has not yet started selling in the country, the laboratory that analyzes its olive oil is certified by Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, which would streamline the authorization process for selling to Brazilian customers. He also mentions that Brazil serves as the company's gateway to a new market: South America.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Marcos Carrieri/ANBA

