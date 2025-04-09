Investornewsbreaks Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Hearing Canceled

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) announced it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), eliminating the need for a previously scheduled hearing with the exchange's Hearings Panel. The company's stock will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker ADTX as it advances health innovation efforts targeting autoimmunity, cancer, and other major health challenges.

Aditxt is an innovation platform dedicated to accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt's ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners and shareholders collaboratively drives its mission to“Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt's strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder's voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. Aditxt currently operates two programs focused on immune health and precision health. The company plans to introduce two additional programs dedicated to public health and women's health. For these, Aditxt has entered into an arrangement agreement with Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI) (OTC: APLIF) , which focuses on infectious diseases, and a merger agreement with Evofem. Each program will be designed to function autonomously while collectively advancing Aditxt's mission of discovering, developing and deploying innovative health solutions to tackle some of the most urgent health challenges. The closing of the transactions with Appili and Evofem is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the transactions by the respective target shareholders and Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. No assurance can be given that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied or that either of the transactions will ultimately close. For more information, please visit .

