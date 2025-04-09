Pakistan Marks 85Th National Day With Cairo Reception

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Pakistani embassy in Cairo hosted a reception on April 8, 2025, to commemorate Pakistan's 85th National Day. Egypt's Minister of Public Business Sector, Engineer Mohamed Shimi, served as chief guest.

Ambassador Aamir Shouket, in his address, paid tribute to Pakistan's founding fathers and the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He highlighted Pakistan's strategic location as a connectivity hub and gateway for South Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, and China.

“Pakistan, being the fifth most populous country, is strategically placed to serve as connectivity hub, conduit for energy, economic and maritime gateway for South Asia, Central Asia, Middle East and China,” Shouket said.“With a significant youth bulge, cost effective workforce and tremendous natural resources, Pakistan is an ideal destination for trade and investment.”

Shouket also detailed the current government's efforts towards macroeconomic stability, ease of doing business, and inflation reduction, emphasizing the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in attracting foreign investment. He noted a recent increase in tourism due to a more liberal visa regime.

The ambassador expressed satisfaction with recent high-level exchanges between Pakistani and Egyptian leaders, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in political, economic, defence, cultural, health, and educational areas.

“Appreciating the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Egypt, Ambassador Aamir Shouket noted with satisfaction the recent high level exchanges between the leadership of the two brotherly countries to further strengthen bilateral political, economic, defence, cultural, health, and educational cooperation,” a statement from the embassy said.

Shimi, in his remarks, congratulated Pakistan and reiterated Egypt's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation.

The reception included a cultural performance by students of the Pakistan International School Cairo, showcasing Pakistani art and culture. A cake-cutting ceremony and an exhibit of Pakistani arts, crafts, cultural heritage, and export potential were also part of the event. A congratulatory message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi was delivered by the Chamberlain of the Egyptian Presidency.

The event was attended by numerous Egyptian government officials, diplomats, business representatives, academics, journalists, and members of the Pakistani community in Egypt.