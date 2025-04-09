Mos Defence Reviews Schemes In Manipur’S Kamjong District

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 9 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of various schemes in Manipur's Naga-dominated Kamjong district and discussed the prevailing situation of the state with various civil society organisations.

The Union Minister arrived in Imphal on Wednesday on a two-day visit to the ethnic strife-torn northeastern state and later called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhavan.

Naga-dominated Kamjong district shares an unfenced border with Myanmar and has often witnessed protests against the fencing of the international boundary.

In Kamjong District, Seth was greeted by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamjong, Rangnamai Rang Peter and local MLA Leishiyo Keishing.

During the meeting, the MoS Defence met with the District Level Officers (DLOs) where he was briefed on the status report of the different schemes of the government.

An interaction programme with the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) members was also held.

The District Administration also presented a proposal to the visiting minister for a model town at K Ashang Khullen Aze (KAKA), so as to boost 'Act East Policy' in terms of connectivity and infrastructural development along the India-Myanmar Border, thereby transforming it into a vibrant international corridor.

With a belief that it will provide urban amenities and opportunities in the border area, the DC also stated that it will strengthen trade and commerce across the border village and emerge as a“Growth Point”, an official statement said.

The meeting was attended by DLOs of 26 departments and representatives of 35 SHGs.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles organised a significant event at Sugnu in Kakching District of Manipur, reaffirming its enduring commitment to humanitarian service and peace in Manipur.

In a solemn yet uplifting ceremony, six vehicles, comprising three JCBs, one truck, and two two-wheelers, were formally handed over to their rightful owners after having been retrieved and safeguarded.

The owners were constrained to abandon these vehicles amidst the escalating violence in May-June 2023.

Demonstrating exemplary resolve and compassion, Assam Rifles recovered and preserved the vehicles.

In January this year, a few individuals approached Assam Rifles to ascertain the whereabouts and status of the vehicles, however, the vehicles were found to be unserviceable, and the prevailing security environment did not permit safe movement.

Over the course of nearly one and a half years, Assam Rifles undertook sustained efforts to identify the legitimate owners, restore the vehicles to functional condition and arrange for their safe move.

Senior officials from the Assam Rifles and the Manipur government from Kakching graced the event. The occasion witnessed the presence of approximately 300 locals and representatives from civil society organisations, reflecting a strong synergy between the security forces, civil administration, and the community.

The initiative symbolises the spirit of compassion and brotherhood, also reinforcing the Assam Rifles' role as the true "Friends of the North East", a force dedicated to ensuring security but also to uplifting lives across the region.