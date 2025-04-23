Pahalgam Attack: In Strong Response, India Shuts Attari Border, Suspends Indus Water Treaty Until Pakistan Credibly...

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a strong response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam , India on Wednesday decided to shut the Attari border with immediate effect, and suspend the Indus treaty until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

As many as 26 people, including two foreigners and two locals, were killed in a terror attack on the picturesque meadow in Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terror attack was taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

The CCS, which was briefed in detail on the terrorist attack on April 22, condemned the dastardly act in the strongest terms and expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and hoped for the early recovery of the injured.

India also decided to withdraw its own Defence, Navy and Air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Addressing a special press conference after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the high-level panel reviewed the overall security situation and directed all forces to keep vigil.

“The CCS resolved that perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack will be brought to justice and their sponsors held to account. India will be unrelenting in pursuit of those who have committed acts of terror, or conspired to make them possible,” said Misri.

He added that Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme.

1) The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

2) The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1, 2025.

3) Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani nationa currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

4) The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

6) Further reductions, to be effected by May 1, 2025, will bring the overall strength of the High Commissions down to 30 from the present 55.