Pakistan Politician Warns India Amid Pahalgam Attack: Misadventure Under False Flag Pretext Will Have Consequences

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pahalgam terror attack: Hours after Pakistan's Foreign Office condoled the deaths in a gruesome terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a Pakistani politician warned India against 'any misadventure', saying the country was fully prepared for any possible aggression.

As many as 26 people , including two foreigners and two locals, were killed in the terror attack on Tuesday.

| Pahalgam Attack: Govt calls all-party meeting on terror attack on Thursday

Azma Bokhari, the information minister of Pakistan 's Punjab, made the remark when a reporter mentioned that India was blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack.

Terming the Pahalgam attack an 'unfortunate incident', Azma Bokhari, in a video clip, alleged that the incident was yet another cowardly attempt aimed at falsely accusing Pakistan, and stated that any misadventure by India under false flag pretext will have dire consequences.

The minister said that Pakistan has always stood against terrorism.

"Our tea is very good, but we cannot serve always. A guest once in a while is tolerable. But if guests become frequent, Pakistan's Army, its people, and its government know how to respond accordingly,” the minister said.

| Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: India withdraws its military attaches from Pakistan

The minister further stated that Pakistan will give a strong and effective response on every front, adding,“Last time we served tea – this time might not be so courteous.”

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Foreign Office condoled the deaths in Pahalgam.

“We are concerned about the loss of tourists' lives in an attack in Anantnag district. We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” a spokesperson said, while responding to media queries.

| Rajnath Singh's warning: Pahalgam attack perpetrators will see loud response

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack, the deadliest since Pulwama.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by PM Narendra Modi was briefed in detail on Pahalgam terror attack.

Besides the prime minister, Home Minister Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present at the meeting, along with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior bureaucrats.

During the meeting that lasted over two-and-a-half hours, Shah briefed the prime minister on the attack and discussed the measures to be taken in its aftermath.

| PM discusses Pahalgam terror attack with security committee; Shah meets injured

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that people involved in the cowardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam will get a "strong response" in the "near future" and India cannot be "intimidated" by any such terrorist acts.

He also said that India will not only hunt down those who perpetrated the attack but will also trace the people who conspired to carry out the nefarious act on Indian soil while "sitting behind the scenes".