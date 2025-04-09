National Recognition For Eagle High School: Student Council Honored For Outstanding Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Eagle High School Principal Susan McinerneyMERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- For its exemplary record of leadership, service, and activities that improve the school and community, the Eagle High School student council has been recognized as a 2025 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Association of Student Councils (NASC). The NASC program is supported by its parent organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).This year, the Eagle High student council led a series of impactful initiatives, including a schoolwide mental health awareness campaign, a highly successful winter clothing drive for local families, and a leadership retreat that brought students together to develop their communication and project planning skills. The council also partnered with community organizations to host events focused on inclusion and service learning.“The student council at Eagle High School just pulled off something extraordinary,” said NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe.“Their student-driven change has earned them national recognition as a National Gold Council of Excellence, proving that when young people are given the chance to lead, they turn their vision into real-world impact.”“Our student council embodies what it means to lead with heart and purpose,” said Eagle High School Principal Susan Mcinerney.“They care deeply about their peers and their community, and this recognition is a testament to their passion and hard work.”“We are incredibly proud of the student leaders at Eagle High School,” added Dr. Derek Bub, Superintendent of West Ada School District.“They've set a powerful example of service, integrity, and collaboration, not just for their school, but for the entire district.”A student council must meet a variety of criteria to earn the National Gold Council of Excellence Award. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings, and a democratic election process, the councils must have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community.Learn more about the National Council of Excellence Awards .

