Eataly L.A. Celebrates Prosciutto Di Carpegna PDO

An exclusive event in Eataly's panoramic Terra restaurant inaugurated the second year of the promotional campaign for Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO in the States.

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, a cured raw ham from the Italian gastronomic tradition, was, a few days ago, the star of an exclusive event at TERRA Rooftop, Eataly L.A.'s rooftop restaurant and lounge.The event was an opportunity to welcome, in particular, representatives of the American food industry, journalists, opinion leaders and influencers, and give them the chance to heighten their knowledge of this product, recognised as a European gastronomic excellence that boasts the quality label.From 6 p.m. onwards, guests were able to taste and appreciate the surprising softness, sweet and delicate flavour enlivened by a mix of spicy notes of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, presented either on its own or as a special ingredient in a menu prepared especially for the evening, paired with botanical cocktails and wines from the restaurant's cellar.In this space on the third floor of Eataly L.A., renowned for its Italian wood-fired grill and view over the Hollywood Hills, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO has thus inaugurated the second year of the project“THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO”. The promotional campaign desired by the Protection Consortium and co-financed by the European Commission was created with the aim of increasing the volume and value of its exports to the States, bringing together trade operators and consumers to discover the taste, authenticity and tradition of which Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is the guardian.The event on 3 April also reinforces the partnership already established in recent months with Eataly, the distributing and tasting chain for high-quality food and wine products. In the first year, in fact, more than 220 promotion days were organised in the chain's 8 shops across the US.Starting from now and for the next ten months, many other initiatives will be scheduled on the calendar to support the promotion of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, as part of the project“THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO”. More information can be found on the project's official website on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

