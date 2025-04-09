BIG3 SIGNS NBA CHAMPION DWIGHT HOWARD FOR 2025 SEASON

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "On behalf of the entire league, I want to be the first one to welcome Dwight Howard to the BIG3," said BIG3 CEO Ice Cube. "His legacy speaks for itself, and he still has fun playing the game. We all know that Dwight Howard can do more on the basketball court than he was able to show in the NBA. So, it's going to be nice to see him open up his game and show his all-around skills on the court in the BIG3. He's a perfect fit for the league, not just because of his athleticism and size but also due to our shared desire to grow the game of basketball around the world. We are honored that he has chosen to bring his game and star power to the BIG3. I look forward to seeing him challenge our 3-on-3 stars this summer and see if he can win himself another Championship."

Howard will join the Riot as a Player-Captain, alongside Co-Captains Jordan Crawford and Elijah Stewart under Head Coach Nick Young. Young, Crawford, and Stewart won the BIG3 Championship together as part of the Enemies in 2023. The LA Riot will make their hometown debut at the Intuit Dome on Saturday, August 9, 2025. The full 2025 BIG3 schedule is available HERE .

"I'm excited to join Ice Cube and the BIG3 – especially right after being inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame," said Howard. "Words can't describe how grateful I am for these opportunities. I can't wait to join the LA Riot and try to bring another championship to the city of LA. But, the ultimate goal I have is to help the league go global."

Howard played 18 seasons in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, and Philadelphia 76ers. He won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year in three consecutive seasons, to the All-NBA First Team in five consecutive seasons for a total of eight appearances, and selected for the All-Star Game in an astounding eight consecutive seasons. He led the league in rebounds for five of his 18 seasons, and in blocks in the '09 and '10 seasons. Howard is also a basketball media personality and sports executive; he hosts the Above the Rim Podcast and is a co-owner of professional basketball league The Asian Tournament.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dwight to the BIG3 this season," BIG3 President Jeff Kwatinetz. "Simply put, Dwight is a legend. He has more accolades than I can count – chief among them being a newly enshrined Hall of Famer, NBA Champion, and Player of the Year. Beyond his basketball prowess, it's his positive mindset, determination, and perseverance that has defined his illustrious career. I can't wait to see how his ferocity and winning pedigree play out on our court, and I know our fans feel the same."

This is the latest in a series of announcements in preparation for season eight. Howard joins a roster of several significant off-season signings for the league including Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Johnson. In 2025, the league will transition to a city-based model with eight all-new teams representing home markets in Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Detroit, MI, the DMV metropolitan area, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL. Production is also currently underway for a first-of-its-kind BIG3 docuseries, that among other highlights from past seasons, will chronicle the road to the 2025 Championship and the personalities of players such as Howard. The fully financed project is being produced by veteran Tucker Tooley, of Den of Thieves and The United States vs. Billie Holiday fame.

