MITTI LABS UNLOCKS COST-EFFECTIVE, TRACEABLE CLIMATE IMPACT AT SCALE

The company has achieved its first Gold Standard certification under the Methane Emission Reduction Methodology, offering carbon credit buyers a high-impact solution to offset emissions and support their Net Zero objectives.

Bengaluru, India – April 9th, 2025

ClimateTech company Mitti Labs announces it has successfully registered its first large-scale project to deliver high-quality carbon credits under Gold Standard's newest rice methane reduction methodology.

The Gold Standard certification milestone validates Mitti's technology-driven approach to transforming rice farming into a catalyst for scalable climate action. Mitti Labs has developed a rice-specific dRMV platform that combines SAR technology, AI and field data. The platform monitors and verifies the uptake of methane-slashing farming practices in near real-time and at the individual farm level, offering full transparency.

Further, Mitti Labs' quantification approach guarantees that every carbon credit represents a real and verifiable emission reduction through on ground methane measurement.

India's small-holder rice farmers are at the core of Mitti Labs' projects. The company provides them the necessary training, resources and financial incentives to accelerate the adoption of practices like Alternate Wetting and Drying, dry-seeded rice and no-burn rice stubble management which together can reduce methane emissions from rice by over 50%.

Mitti Labs will begin issuing high-quality carbon credits in Summer 2025, allowing the start-up to meet the growing demand for high-integrity, nature-based carbon credits tied to methane reductions. Because of its high warming potential (85XCO2e), methane has emerged as a 'high impact' category within near-term mitigation efforts. Rice farming accounts for 15% of total methane emissions - equivalent to the total GHG emissions from global aviation- making the crop an ideal vehicle for climate action.

High integrity carbon credits with strong co-benefits

Mitti Labs' carbon credits are distinguished by their integrity, confirmed by an investible grade pre-issuance rating from Sylvera, a leading carbon rating agency. This confirms the project's low-risk profile and high confidence in the expected emission reductions. Sylvera's rating found the project to have strong carbon accounting systems and the ability to consistently deliver real, permanent climate benefits, in line with the highest standards for permanence, additionality, and transparency.

Furthermore, the adoption of sustainable farming practices enhances water security and builds climate resilience in one of the most water-stressed regions in the world. AWD has been proven to reduce water consumption by up to 40%, without any impact on yield.

Devdut Dalal, Mitti Lab's co-founder said: ''We are thrilled to announce Mitti Labs' upcoming issuance of rice-based credits, a first in the world. In the coming years, we will continue to scale our impact, both to help farmers adapt to climate change and to provide carbon buyers with a cost-effective, high-integrity, scalable alternative to offset their emissions and contribute to climate change mitigation.''

Scaling to 300,000 farmers and accelerating high-impact methane emission reduction

Mitti Labs will onboard 300,000 farmers to climate-smart rice in the next two years. At this scale, the company's projects will reduce 1.5 million tonnes of CO2e annually and save nearly 400 billion liters of water each year, the equivalent of Bengaluru's annual water consumption. This large-scale impact puts Mitti Labs at the forefront of global climate solutions, further driving its mission to leverage SAR technology and sustainable farming practices to mitigate climate change.

About Mitti Labs

Mitti Labs combines AI, remote sensing and field operations at scale to empower rice farmers with climate-smart practices. Its rice-based carbon credits offer a cost-effective, fully traceable solution to drive climate impact and improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers. The company is backed by Lightspeed and Voyager Ventures in its mission to transform the $300 Bn rice-growing industry worldwide. Visit mittilabs to learn more and join us on our journey.

