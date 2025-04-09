Quark Publishing Platform Nextgen Now Available In Microsoft Azure Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to QPP NextGen from Quark to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quark Software , the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced the availability of Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Quark customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

This solution gives global organizations access to a comprehensive and complete set of AI-powered content technology tools to manage each phase of the content lifecycle for highly regulated documentation, from creation to publishing, and everything in between. QPP NextGen's SaaS platform enables organizations to easily adopt Quark's purpose-built solutions in the cloud anywhere, any time, and accelerate time-to-value while optimizing enterprise content strategies.

“We recognize that enterprises trust the secure, scalable, and standardized products and services from Microsoft to fuel their business,” said Martin Owen, CEO at Quark.“QPP NextGen is fully integrated with Microsoft Office 365 and the wider Microsoft ecosystem, making it simple for content teams to modernize their content creation and publishing processes without having to change the way they work. Today, we're reinforcing our commitment to our journey with Microsoft in the Azure Marketplace, and as AI adoption takes center stage for many organizations, we will support their investment with Azure AI tools and help them understand how AI can enhance their content strategy objectives.”

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said,“We welcome Quark Publishing Platform NextGen to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like Quark, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Quark Publishing Platform NextGen and get it now by visiting its page in the Azure Marketplace .

About Quark

Quark knows content. We have a long history in delivering tools that help global industries in life sciences, financial services, and manufacturing modernize their content operations infrastructure and win in their target markets. We took our 40+ years of understanding content complexity and infused it into Quark Publishing Platform NextGen . This platform automates complex content management processes so organizations in any regulated or complex industry can achieve their most important objectives – from digital transformation and customer satisfaction to regulatory compliance and revenue growth . Deep investments in AI enable enterprises to automate key areas of the enterprise content lifecycle journey: from accurate creation, collaboration, and assembly to delivering personalized, compliance-controlled content and measuring content consumption.

For more information, press only:

Emerson Welch

VP Global Marketing, Quark

...