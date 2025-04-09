Kathi Sohn Of Body Memory Process LLC Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

CULLMAN, AL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Studies reported by National Institute of Health show that 80% to 90% of adults are victims of childhood trauma. In an era where the implications of childhood trauma are increasingly recognized, Body Memory Process, LLC stands out by offering groundbreaking solutions for prevention and healing. Founded by Kathi Sohn, a Core Belief Expert, life coach, and bestselling author, Body Memory Process is working hard to address childhood trauma through unique interventions rooted in the mind-body connection.

Drawing on the pioneering work of her late husband, David Sohn, Kathi Sohn continues to shed light on the profound impact of childhood beliefs on our lives. Kathi's work revolves around the Body Memory Process-an innovative approach her husband developed, inspired by the research of Dr. Candace Pert and Dr. David Chamberlain. This method illuminates how traumatic and emotional experiences are not just psychological phenomena but also stored in the physical body and manifested as core beliefs that influence our words and our behavior. Through the Body Memory Process, individuals are led to discover and release the subconscious beliefs that keep them stuck in personal crises or in their comfort zone, far from realizing their potential.

Innovative Programs Targeting Childhood Resilience

At the forefront of Body Memory Process services is the“Resilient Teen” program. This multimedia PDF is designed to combat the rise in teen mental health issues by fostering early self-awareness of personal beliefs. Included are engaging videos and exercises aimed at empowering teens while still within their supportive home environments, circumventing more severe issues later in adult life.

This initiative represents a critical step in helping young individuals navigate bullying, peer pressure, and other challenges. It promotes self-confidence, resilience, and a healthier understanding of self-core tenets of Kathi's mission to support youth before they encounter the rigors of adulthood.

Comprehensive Support for Parents and Adults

Recognizing that addressing childhood beliefs begins with the current adult generation, Body Memory Process, LLC also offers tailored coaching services. These range from individual sessions to structured four-month programs for parents. Another flagship offering, the“Hero's Journey Personal Coaching Program,” encapsulates decades of research by David Sohn, emphasizing the importance of disavowing harmful childhood vows to facilitate healing.

Kathi's recently published book,“You Made It Up, Now Stop Believing It,” delves deeper into these concepts, presenting case studies and steps readers can take for discovering and releasing damaging childhood beliefs. The book serves both as a guide for individuals seeking self-improvement and parents who want to promote conscious living and wellness within their families.

Vision Beyond Healing

“I envision a world where individuals are not shackled by subconscious narratives they developed in childhood. Through the Body Memory Process, I am working hard to make that vision a reality,” reflects Kathi Sohn.“David's work laid the foundation, and I'm committed to expanding it - especially focusing on helping our younger generation.”

Kathi plans to introduce group coaching and anticipates launching parent-focused sessions, ensuring that the understanding of childhood beliefs and their impacts continue to enlighten many. As she shares this work more widely, she invites partnerships with educational institutions and mental health organizations to create broader awareness and application.

The complexity of childhood trauma prevention and healing demands innovative solutions and collaborative efforts. Body Memory Process, LLC and Kathi Sohn are providing pathways that not only focus on healing past wounds but also cultivate thriving futures.

About Body Memory Process, LLC

Founded by Kathi Sohn, Body Memory Process, LLC stands at the intersection of cognitive conditioning and physical wellness, utilizing the synergy of both to offer practical solutions for addressing and healing childhood trauma. Through comprehensive educational resources, targeted programs, and one-on-one coaching, the company is committed to fostering self-awareness, resilience, and healing for individuals of all ages.

