Introducing Trade Secret 2025 (TS25): The Future Of Trade Secret Management

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tangibly, the leading trade secret management platform, proudly announces the launch of Trade Secret 2025 (TS25)-a cutting-edge digital resource designed to revolutionize trade secret knowledge sharing. TS25 combines the latest expertise from academia, legal practice, and business in an intuitive, AI-driven platform powered by a proprietary Large Language Model (LLM) to empower organizations with actionable insights and guidance.

A New Era in Trade Secret Management

Developed in collaboration with a collective of trade secret experts, TS25 addresses a critical gap in how businesses understand and manage trade secrets. After years of research and engagement with corporate leaders, legal professionals, and academics, Tangibly and its expert contributors identified a common challenge: the lack of practical, accessible guidance for managing trade secrets effectively.

"Trade secrets are often regarded as a company's most valuable intellectual property, yet norms for managing them remain frustratingly vague," said Jim Pooley, a renowned trade secret legal expert and TS25 contributor. "TS25 fills this gap by offering up-to-date information and expert guidance, from recent court decisions to essential resources authored by leading authorities."

What TS25 Offers

At launch, TS25 provides a rich collection of trade secret management resources tailored to business executives. Key features include:



Comprehensive guidance on trade secret fundamentals

Insights from recent case law decisions and authoritative research A user-friendly platform enhanced by Tangibly's proprietary LLM, surfacing the most relevant guidance across thousands of pages of expert content

A Vision for the Future

TS25 is designed to evolve through expert insight and community involvement. In the coming months, the platform will expand to include a growing library of resources, access to industry leaders, and tailored solutions for organizations of all sizes.

"Our vision is to create the most comprehensive and practical trade secret resource available, helping businesses of all sizes protect and leverage their intellectual property more effectively," said Tim Londergan, CEO at Tangibly.

As part of this mission, we welcome contributions from professionals, academics, and practitioners. If you have insights, research, or practical guidance to share, we encourage you to submit your work for inclusion in the TS25 platform.

To explore the platform or learn how to get involved, visit .

Join the Live Launch Event

Be part of the official launch of TS25 by joining our LinkedIn Live event on April 17th at 11:00 AM Pacific. Hear directly from the experts behind TS25 as they discuss the future of trade secret management and how this resource is shaping the way businesses protect their most valuable assets.

Register on Tangibly's LinkedIn page: linkedin/company/tangiblyinc

About TS25

TS25 is the premier AI-powered digital knowledge base for trade secrets, uniting top-tier resources and experts to deliver actionable insights and practical guidance. Tailored for business leaders and practitioners, TS25 empowers organizations to effectively navigate and manage their trade secret challenges.

About Tangibly

Tangibly is an intellectual property SaaS platform delivering advanced solutions for trade secret protection and patent analysis. The AI-powered platform simplifies legal compliance and offers robust features including asset cataloging, access management, legal agreement tracking, and comprehensive training for employees and partners. Tangibly also provides professional services delivering expert strategies and guidance to effectively secure and manage your IP and trade secrets.

Media Contact:

Julianna Gordon

775-636-4542

[email protected]

SOURCE Tangibly Inc

