Former Franklin Templeton Exec Joins To Strengthen TIFIN's Executive Team

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bindal most recently led Franklin Templeton Strategic Ventures, overseeing venture investments, partnerships, and strategic platforms advancing Franklin Templeton's advisor technology capabilities. He previously served as Global Head of Digital Strategy and Wealth Management, Head of Retail, and President of Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India), where he helped build one of the country's most respected asset managers.

"Harshendu brings deep strategic and operational expertise across markets and platforms," said Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO of TIFIN. "His global perspective and experience across asset management, wealth, and fintech will help TIFIN's mission of impact through innovation at speed. I am delighted to welcome him to TIFIN's leadership team."

"Harshendu's global experience and sharp focus on execution will strengthen our ability to scale internationally and deepen our enterprise relationships," said Rob Pettman, President of TIFIN.

"Investing should feel informed and intuitive-not fragmented," said Bindal. "TIFIN and our subsidiaries bring a holistic view into a client's financial life, surfacing insights aligned to their goals. Through embedded delivery, we're enabling firms to offer personalized intelligence directly to their end users-at scale. I'm looking forward to expanding its reach through partners focused on delivering intelligence that drives better outcomes."

About TIFIN:

TIFIN , the parent company of Magnifi, builds platforms and applications for financial services that apply data science, AI, and technology for financial prosperity. TIFIN's companies include TIFIN Magnifi , TIFIN Sage, TIFIN @Work , TIFIN AM , TIFIN AG , TIFIN Wealth , Helix , and Give . TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

About TIFIN Magnifi :

Magnifi is an AI-powered investment assistant designed to help self-directed investors research, plan, and act on their investment goals.

