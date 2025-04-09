Quad To Host Call To Discuss First Quarter 2025 Results

SUSSEX, Wis., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD ) ("Quad" or the "Company"), a global marketing experience company, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to discuss the aforementioned results.

The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President and CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO. The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad's website at . As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session.

Participants can pre-register for the webcast by navigating to . Participants will be given a unique PIN to access the call on April 30. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:



U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508 International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad's website shortly after the conference call ends. In addition, telephone playback will also be available until May 30, 2025, accessible as follows:



U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 9177057

About Quad

Quad (NYSE: QUAD ) is a marketing experience, or MX, company that helps brands make direct consumer connections, from household to in-store to online. The company does this through its MX Solutions Suite, a comprehensive range of marketing and print services that seamlessly integrate creative, production and media solutions across online and offline channels. Supported by state-of-the-art technology and data-driven intelligence, Quad simplifies the complexities of marketing by removing friction wherever it occurs along the marketing journey. The company tailors its uniquely flexible, scalable and connected solutions to each clients' objectives, driving cost efficiencies, improving speed-to-market, strengthening marketing effectiveness and delivering value on client investments.

Quad employs more than 12,000 people in 14 countries and serves approximately 2,500 clients including industry leading blue-chip companies that serve both businesses and consumers in multiple industry verticals, with a particular focus on commerce, including retail, consumer packaged goods, and direct-to-consumer; financial services; and health. Quad is ranked among the largest agency companies in the U.S. by Ad Age, buoyed by its full-service media agency, Rise , and creative agency, Betty . Quad is also one of the largest commercial printers in North America, according to Printing Impressions.

For more information about Quad, including its commitment to operating responsibly, intentional innovation and values-driven culture, visit quad .

Investor Relations Contact

Don Pontes

Executive Director of Investor Relations

916-532-7074

[email protected]

Media Contact

Claire Ho

Corporate Communications Director

414-566-2955

[email protected]

SOURCE Quad

