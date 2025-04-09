Gleim Aviation's Digital Pilot Examiner (Gleim DPE™) Receives Strong Support Following Product Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry Leaders Hail Gleim DPETM as a Game Changer in Pilot Training

Gainesville, Fl., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gleim Aviation , a leading name in aviation education, is thrilled to announce the resounding success of the recently launched Gleim Digital Pilot ExaminerTM (Gleim DPETM) . Unveiled at the annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, the revolutionary AI-powered test prep tool was met with widespread acclaim from industry leaders for its potential to transform how aspiring pilots prepare for their FAA oral exams.



David St. George , the Executive Director of the Society of Aviation and Flight Educators (SAFE) and an FAA Designated Pilot Examiner for 28 years, lauded the innovation, stating, "The Gleim DPE is going to change the way pilots study for exams. I have been a flight instructor for 28 years, and I've been waiting for something like the Gleim DPE."

St. George emphasized the critical nature of the oral exam, adding, "The big problem on flight tests is the inability to vocalize knowledge. The Gleim DPE will test knowledge and make sure that it is comprehensive. Get this tool and you're going to do a lot better."



Jim Campbell , CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Aero-News Network, echoed this enthusiasm: "Where was this 50 years ago when I needed it? This is a total game changer."



The Gleim DPE, powered by Call Simulator, leverages advanced artificial intelligence to simulate realistic oral-exam scenarios, allowing students to engage with OttoTM, Gleim Aviation's digital pilot examiner. It delivers a realistic, interactive experience that provides the opportunity to develop knowledge and practice delivering it in a conversational format, mirroring the actual oral exam component of the FAA Practical Test, commonly called a“checkride.”



Gleim Aviation President, Garrett Gleim, made several presentations and media appearances throughout the SUN 'n FUN event. His engagements, along with Ryan Jeff , Part 141 Chief instructor at Gleim, included interviews on Aero-News Network's Morning Brief , Sun n' Fun Radio , and a special segment with David St. George of SAFE , highlighting the transformative impact the Gleim DPE will have on pilot training.



"The positive reception of the Gleim DPE has been phenomenal," said Garrett Gleim. "It's rewarding to see other industry leaders recognize the potential of this tool to improve pass rates on the oral section of the practical exam. Before our DPE launched, it was hard to simulate an exam environment where you could practice verbalizing knowledge. However, emerging technologies gave us this opportunity, and Gleim Aviation is excited to be at the forefront.”



The Gleim DPE has been widely accepted as a revolutionary approach to studying for oral exams, offering a solution that can reduce test-day anxiety and improve exam performance. Attendees at SUN 'n FUN had the opportunity to experience the Gleim DPE first-hand, with many praising its realistic simulation of the oral examination process.

Aspiring pilots, flight instructors, and aviation enthusiasts can learn more about the Gleim DPE and access a free demo by visiting gleimaviation.com/digital-pilot-examiner.

About Gleim Aviation

Celebrating its 50th year, Gleim was founded in 1974 by Dr. Irvin N. Gleim to help accounting students pass the CPA Exam. Based on its tremendous success, Dr. Gleim pivoted to his expertise in aviation, and with his desire to make pilot training more accessible, he developed Gleim Aviation, which set the standard for aviation education. The company's dedication to safety, professionalism, and excellence is evident in its extensive range of pilot training books, test prep materials, and online courses. These resources have helped pilots nationwide achieve success in their FAA knowledge and practical flight tests, making Gleim Aviation an industry leader. For more information, visit

About Call Simulator

Call Simulator, Inc. has combined Conversational AI and Generative AI to scale role-play training and deliver learning experiences, providing a safe environment for practicing critical conversations anywhere at any time. Call Simulator's proprietary Scenario StudioTM empowers Learning & Development (L&D) professionals and subject matter experts to easily generate and customize any number of conversation scenarios in both voice and multi-chat channels and make them available for learners to safely practice in multiple languages.

Call Simulator enables learners to practice and reinforce the skills they need for real-world interactions, with proven applications ranging from customer experience and sales training to HR, oral exam practice, leadership training, and boardroom and executive conversations.

About SAFE

SAFE is a member-oriented organization of aviation educators fostering professionalism and excellence in aviation through continuing education, professional standards, and accreditation. Together with our industry partners and the Federal Aviation Administration, SAFE provides the aviation community with resources to advance the profession and to assist aviation educators in developing skilled, knowledgeable, and safe members of the aviation community.



About Aero-News Network

Aero-News Network (ANN) is an online daily aviation aerospace news resource committed to safety, consumer activism, aero-education, and aero-entertainment. Founded by Jim Campbell, US Aviator magazine publisher and aviation safety advocate, ANN promotes and protects the aviation industry through its delivery of real-time aviation news, event coverage, weather, classifieds, discussion boards, and more.

Attachments



Broadcasting on Sun 'n Fun Radio. Gleim DPE

CONTACT: Joy Riddle Gleim Aviation 13523750772 ...