J&K L-G Attends Navkar Mahamantra Divas

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 9 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that a man is closest to God only when his heart is filled with goodwill.

The Lieutenant Governor attended the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' celebration at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to the citizens from different walks of life, members of the Jain International Trade Organisation and numerous other organisations and senior officials who have joined together for the collective recitation of the sacred Navkar Mahamantra.

“For thousands of years, several significant 'Mantras' have guided the path of seekers and devotees. Among them, Navkar Mahamantra's aura and essence of divinity are unique,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

L-G Sinha observed that Navkar Mahamantra -- the most revered and universal chant -- inspires inner transformation and fosters spiritual awakening.

“Where there is love and harmony, there is God. It is true power. A man is closest to God when his heart is filled with goodwill.

It is my firm belief that the most precious assets of society are love, harmony, peace and compassion. A person full of these qualities can uplift humanity,” he stated.

“I believe that the true meaning of life lies in self-discovery. When we know ourselves then one thing becomes clear that God has not given this life for small things, but there is a big purpose behind it, and that is selfless service to society and welfare of all living beings,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

In a global initiative, people from more than 108 countries participated in the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' celebration, promoting peace and universal harmony.

The occasion also encourages all individuals to reflect on the values of self-purification, tolerance, and collective well-being.

Prominent members of the community attended the celebrations, including Anand Jain, ADGP (Jammu), Rajeev Jain, north India advisor of Jain international trade organisations and a large number of other community members.