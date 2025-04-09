KIA AMERICA RETURNS TO THE NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We can't wait to pull the covers off these exciting new vehicles and the New York International Auto Show is the perfect venue for just such an occasion," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "Additionally, visitors to the show will have the opportunity to experience the Kia EV9 and EV6 at the electric vehicle test track ride along and can see our exciting lineup of vehicles at the Kia display stand."

The three Kia debut vehicles span distinct model lines, encompass two fully electric powertrains, and one offers a sporty and versatile approach in the compact car segment. More information on all three will be shared during the press conference and will be available on Kia .

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America